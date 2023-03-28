IPCSL coordinator set to speak at Brazzaville Int’l leadership youth forum

The African Coordinator of the International Police Chaplain Sustainable Development and Law Enforecement Inc., USA IPCSL, Colonel Johaness Makouvia, is expected to share his experience at the 2023 Brazzaville International leadership youth forum (BILYF) on Thursday March 30, 2033 in Congo.

Makouvia, who is the winner of the Best African Promoter of Peace and Social Cohesion 2022, would at the event which takes place between March 30 and 31, speak on promoting peace throughout the world with more than 500 young people from the continent.

A statement issued by Nigeria’s Commadement of the Chaplain on Tuesday stated that the BILYF 2023 will take place under the high ‘patronage’ of President of the Republic of Congo, Dénis SASSOU NGUESSO.

The statement stated further that he would share the same panel with Catherine Samba Panza, former Head of State of CAR; Fatouma Jallow Tambajang, former Vice President of Gambia; Mamadou Ismaela Konate, former Minister of Justice of Mali; Sidi Ali Ould Bagna, Vice President of the CNJ of Mali: while the News Anchor on TVS Monde, France, Salah Eddine Gakou, would moderate the session.

The statement said, “During this meeting, the president of the MJPP will share his experience in promoting peace throughout the world with more than 500 young people from the continent. The objective of this great meeting is to create the conditions for the emergence of a strong youth and associative fabric, which will draw the necessary resources for its development away from deviance and extremism to which a youth “abandoned” and victim of media aggression and ideological harm.

“This meeting will be a great moment of exchange and sharing on topics such as the development of Africa, and the International Ambassador of Peace. The President Founder and PCA, of the NGO MJPP, Coordinator of Africa of the International Police Chaplain, Johaness MAKOUVIA, and one of the Special Guests are expected to attend this great International meeting of youth for a strong and united Africa from 30 to 31 March 2023, on the theme: “Tackling the challenges of development of Africa, in the Republic of Congo Brazzaville”.

“Note that this Forum of Brazzaville aims to bring together the youth of the continent around an inclusive platform to address more effectively the challenges of youth development in Africa. The participants will discuss strategies to improve the condition of young people and encourage youth involvement in governance, entrepreneurship, and leadership especially females in politics. The presence of all these young leaders at this forum is to encourage and encourage the commitment of youth to action”, the statement stated.

