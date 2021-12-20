IPI Nigeria: MMPN hails Mojeed, Shekarau, Salami’s election

The Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) has urged the newly elected executive of International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria to be good ambassadors of the country by upholding the tenets of journalistic ethics in the discharge of their duties.

In a congratulatory statement to the new leaders, by the MMPN national president of Abdur-Rahman Balogun said the association is well pleased with the emergence of the core professionals.

Balogun implored the new leaders of IPI Nigeria to bring to fore their wealth of experience as tested professionals to uplift the standard of the international body as well as its members.

He urged them to make it an all- inclusive regime by carrying all stakeholders along and bring back the excellence of the past of IPI.

While praying for their successful and impactful administration, Balogun said MMPN as a professional media body with religious bias, will be willing to partner with IPI Nigeria to achieve its lofty aims.

Those elected during the recent General Assembly of the institute in Abuja were the Editor-in-Chief/Chief Operating Officer of Premium Times Nigeria, Muskilu Mojeed, as president of the Nigeria chapter of the International Press Institute (IPI).

The General Manager, Business and Strategy of Media Trust Limited, Publishers of Daily Trust, Ahmed I. Shekarau, was elected secretary while Rafatu Salami, assistant director, Digital Media of VON, was elected as treasurer.