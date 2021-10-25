IPMAN kicks as depot owners plan to hike fuel price

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Kano has alerted the federal government over the decision by some unpatriotic private depot owners to raise prices of the product in order to cause fuel crisis in the country.

The IIPMAN chairman, Kano state chapter, Alhaji Bashir Danmallam, stated this in a statement issued in Kano wweklend.

He said some of such private depot owners had increased the price of the commodity from N148 per litre to between N153 and N155 per litre since Friday last week.

He stated further that the association considered it necessary to alert the government in order not to blame its members in the event they increase the price of the commodity as they would not sell the product at a loss.

“IPMAN is accusing some private depot owners of trying to sabotage the federal government by unilaterally increasing their prices despite the fact that the government has not raised the fuel pump price.

“We are equally calling on the management of the NNPC to investigate the issue as some of the private depot owners have since Friday last week jerked up the price from N148 per litre to between N153 and N155 per litre. We know it is only the federal government that imports fuel, not private depot owners.

“As I am talking to you now, private depots in Warri, Calabar Lagos and Oghara, have increased their prices. We hope the management of the NNPC will investigate and intervene,” Danmalam said.