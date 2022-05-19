IPMAN to embark on strike over non-payment of bridging way bills

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Adamawa/Taraba chapter, has threatened to embark on strike if the federal government fails to promptly pay their outstanding bridging claims.

The IPMAN chairman, Alhaji Dahiru Buba, stated this Wednesday at a press briefing with journalists on IPMAN members’ grievances surrounding the high cost of diesel and fuel scarcity in Adamawa and Taraba states of the North-east

Adamu also added that the timely payment of IPMAN members’ bridge allowances would enable them to supply petroleum products to every nook and cranny of the two states and the entire country at large promptly.

“We understand that it is few of our members that are receiving their payments. For example, if you are expecting N100 million claim, they will give you N1 million and ask you to wait for the balance.

“Some of our members were frustrated because of such payments, which resulted in some members parking their trucks.

”This is due to the fact that the price of diesel is very costly, that is, worth N800 per litre.

“We have now decided to give a one week ultimatum to the Federal Government to pay us at least 50 per cent of our claims or to embark on strike,” he said.

The Chairman noted that the association had been facing the challenges for the past 11 months, and called on the Federal Government’s immediate intervention to resolve the crisis.

He however urged federal government to double its efforts towards ensuring that petroleum products were refined in the country and also grant them licenses to supply diesel from Niger Republic which is expected to help in cutting production cost and ease the hardship faced by the people of the country.

