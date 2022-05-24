IPOB accuses FG, DSS of beheading Anambra lawmaker

The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned the gruesome murder and beheading of the Anambra law maker, Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, describing the act abominable.

The organisation in a statement issued by their media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, said that the heinous crime was the handiwork of Nigeria security agencies such as the military and the DSS to give the wrong impression that it was done by IPOB or ESN.

IPOB lamented that there no way they could kill their own brother not to talk of beheading him whereas they were fighting for the liberation of all Biafrans from Nigerian control.

The statement reads in part: “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu strongly condemn the abominable beheading of Hon. Okechukwu Okoye who was abducted few days ago in his area.

“We want to also state categorically that contrary to insinuations in some quarters, the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) could not in any way have had anything to do with this abominable act.

“It is imperative to state here that enemies of Biafra freedom and traitors in our region are seriously pulling all stunts to derail the freedom of our leader and the freedom of our dear Nation Biafra.

“After thorough investigation by our intelligence team, we found out that the abominable beheading of Hon Okechukwu Okoye is the system of the fifth columnists who are bent on destabilising the efforts of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB.

“These barbarians have been well mobilized financially and otherwise by DSS, NIA and DMI to create anarchy in our land in an tempt to derail our match to freedom.

“They will commit these heinous crimes and their pay masters will use the Nigeria compromised media houses to accuse IPOB of being responsible for what we know nothing about.

“The question is why is IPOB being demonised unnecessarily? The simple answer is that we are fighting for the freedom of our people because we rejected their forceful take over of our land.

“The IPOB intelligence unit working round the clock discovered the gimmicks and antics of Nigeria government and its security agencies especially the Army, DSS, Police, NIA and DMI intelligence. Those pointing accusing fingers at us are the same people sponsoring the disturbing insecurity in our land. Biafra land has been infiltrated by fulani terrorists wearing Nigerian security uniforms and operating under this guise as agents of death and destruction of Biafraland”, the statement said.

