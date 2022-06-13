IPOB accuses security agents of killing, harvesting human organs

The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the security agencies of killing and harvesting human organs which they say is now a lucrative business.

They pointedly maintained that many Biafran youth who are labelled as IPOB or ESN members are being exterminated by security agents and their organs harvested and sold.

According to a statement made available to newsmen, Monday, signed by their spokesman, Emma Powerful, the security agencies under the aegis of Joint Task Force, JTF, alleged that security agents are now going from town to towns killing and maiming people with the sole aim of harvesting their organs.

The statement reads in part thus: “We the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU wish to State clearly to all and sundry that the Nigeria Joint Taskforce comprising Ebubeagu, Nigeria Army, Police, Civil Defense Corp and DSS agents representing the image and interest of the evil Nigeria security outfit are evidently known as criminals and armed robbers, kidnap sponsors, arms runners, lenders and murderers of the innocent citizens in Biafraland.

“The JTF kidnapping enterprise established or revamped by evil politicians in Imo State and their new operation spots within where they lay criminal ambush and conveniently abduct for ransom. As their name implies “Task force” they now kidnap all classes of people daily within Okporo, Umuna, Amaifeke, Owerrebeiri, Umutanze and Akata in Orlu LGA of Imo State. They continue their dangerous rape against our females and mothers in Orlu zone of Imo State.

“It has become imperative to state that the Nigeria Government and her security operatives have turned the kidnap and killing of IPOB and Igbo youths as a lucrative enterprise through which they generate revenue for the Nigeria Government. They are also deeply involved in harvesting the organs of our youths in Imo state and other parts of Biafraland.

“Governor Hope Uzodinma, his Government and APC are aware that IPOB is a peaceful movement and we call on him to recall the killing machine he assembled to exterminate our people.

“Our demand to him is to instruct the killing squad of “Military & Ebube Agu militia” to immediately desist from further killing of his people and vacate Orlu and entire Imo State.

“We the IPOB have had enough of the criminality and murder being perpetrated by these murderous combined government militia because all those politicians behind this devilish activities would soon regret being involved in such wickedness. We demand for an immediate halt to these operations and burning down of people’s properties and houses to avoid equal consequential resistance from IPOB which no one should blame IPOB when it will start because we would not continue to condone such barbarities.”

