IPOB accuses security personnel of killing, selling Biafra youth’s organs

Outlawed pro-Biafra group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the security agents of killing and selling human parts belonging to Biafran men and women suspected to be IPOB members.

The group, through their spokesman, Emma Powerful in a statement made available to the media on Wednesday alleged that so many Biafra youths were being arrested by various security agents and summarily killed and their vital parts sold to agents of death abroad.

Powerful also alleged that so many youths were secretly arrested and killed instead of bringing them for trial.

The statement reads in part thus: “Attention of global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been drawn to the incessant abductions of innocent Biafran youths by the Nigeria security agencies.

“These innocent Biafran youths are taken to the Department of State Services (DSS) dungeons and Army barracks, particularly the dreaded Abattoir Barracks in Abuja where they are dehumanized and tortured in these secret cells.



“Currently, over 100 innocent Biafran youths are being detained incommunicado at the DSS Headquarters in Abuja. Over 400 others have been detained at the Abattoir cell since this year,” the statement said.

Related

No tags for this post.