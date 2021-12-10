IPOB accuses Uzodimma of endorsing genocide

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has complained over the numerous killings going on in Imo state.

The organisation specifically complained about the killing of promising youth by security agents on the guise that they are hunting for ESN operators, adding that Gov. Hope Uzodimma is instrumental to the killings.

While making the outcry, the outlawed pro-Biafra group, posited that young people who are driving exotic cars are singled out for extermination.

In a statement Thursday, spokesman of the group, Emma Powerful, called on influential Igbo men and women, especially religious leaders to prevail on Gov. Uzodimma to check the unwarranted and senseless killings.

The statement reads in part: “We, the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader and prophet Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is raising alarm over the incessant killing of Biafran youth in Imo state. This on-going secret genocide has the endorsement of the Supreme Court installed administrator of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma, to eliminate many of our innocent youth for committing no known crime.

“We condemn the numerous deaths going on, especially this festive period in Imo state. The elders, religious leaders and traditional rulers in the region must ask Governor Uzodinma what wrong the youth of our region committed against him that warranted these killings.



” Uzodinma invited Fulani security agents to eliminate Imo youth and innocent people in the state. The traditional rulers, elders and religious leaders have suddenly gone into hiding in Imo state because of Fulani appointed-governor. He was appointed to perfect their agenda for the elimination of Imo youth. Imo youth have suffered in the hands of Uzodinma and APC party. It is now very obvious that the administrator of Imo state was appointed to kill our youth without any cause,” they alleged.