IPOB: FG, South East leaders should meet over Kanu, others – Okorocha





Former governor of Imo state and Senator representing Imo West has advised the federal government of Nigeria and South east leaders to meet with a view of letting detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) off the hook.

The Imo ex governor who was fielding questions from journalists on Monday after receiving an award from the Abuja council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), said the IPOB leader “should not be made a very great issue.”

He stated that the essence of the meeting would be to find out Kanu’s source of anger with the view of placating him and releasing him from detention with some conditions attached for him to go and sin no more.

“Nnamdi Kanu has become a tribal issue. What I will suggest is for the Federal Government and the South leaders to meet to find a way to sort out this problem because it is an evil wind that will not blow anyone any good.”

According to him, they elevated Kanu to the status that he has become a zonal and national issue.

He however advised the federal government to meet with South East leaders over Kanu and IPOB, so as to reach a final solution to the lingering matter..

The serving lawmaker noted that the same treatment should be extended to agitators from other ethnic groups who are currently being detained by the government.

According to Okorocha, the view currently in the Southeast is that since the Boko Haram insurgents and the bandits were being given amnesty, what stops the Federal Government from extending such to Nnamdi Kanu and other agitators.

Okorocha who added that the reason for youth agitators in the country is communication gap between them and the governments urged governments to constantly engage the youth by way of bridging the existing communication gap.

The self-acclaimed philanthropist urged well to do persons in Nigeria to give scholarship to at least one under privileged child from zones other than theirs with a view to promoting unity in Nigeria.

On the issue of marginalisation of the Igbo, Okorocha acknowledged that the Igbo ethnic group is being marginalised but added that what the people needed was a level playing field to be provided by the government.