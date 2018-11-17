IPOB flays leaders’ endorsement of Atiku

Notwithstanding that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar , picked an Igbo man as his running mate for the 2019 presidential race, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has rejected what they called ‘the premature’ endorsement of Atiku by the entire Igbo nation. The organisation, to register their discontent over the development, disclosed in a statement signed by their spokesman, Emma Powerful, that their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, would address Biafrans from Israel on the touchy issue. Recall that Igbo leaders met Wednesday in Enugu and endorsed Atiku and his running mate, Peter Obi, while making demands that Nigeria should be restructured among other things. According to the statement, “Nnamdi Kanu will address the issue of premature endorsement of Atiku Abubakar by a few Igbo men that gathered in Enugu yesterday without any written, signed and sealed guarantee contrary to what was agreed by all. This practice of endorsement of presidential candidates without any concrete binding agreement has been going on for 40 years with absolutely nothing to show for it. Politics, as usual, has come to an end in as much as IPOB is concerned. “Those that once screamed, “no restructure, no election” to endear themselves to IPOB have, it seems, been bought over with cash and promise of political appointments for their children that made them to suddenly start singing a different tune. Such inconsistencies, lack of morally upright stance on critical issues impacting on our survival as a race, have over the years led to the enslavement of our people for the enrichment of a few men and their families. This disgraceful outcome will no longer be tolerated by this generation. They are incompatible with the stated values, mission and goals of IPOB. Labour directs Nigerians to vote out anti minimum wage politicians By Moses John The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday directed workers and Nigerians to vote out politicians who are against the N30. 000 new national minimum wage during the 2019 general elections. President of the congress, Comrade Ayuba Wabba,. while reacting to the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Zamfara state Governor, Abdulaziz Yari who said that governors would not be able to pay the new minimum wage, warned that the NGF should not be used to seek political relevance. ‘’We hereby reiterate our directive to Nigerian workers to vote out any politician or political party that refuses to pay the new national minimum wage of N30, 000. We shall continue to consolidate our efforts to strengthen existing platforms and structures to give teeth to our resolve to vote out anti-labour governors and politicians in the forthcoming 2019 general election’’. Comrade Wabba further called on President Buhari as a matter of urgency to present the Bill of the new national minimum wage of N30.000 to the National Assembly for amendment and implementation. He also urged the President to be wary of some anti workers in the NGF who are out for their selfish interest by presenting him as anti workers president. ‘’Organized labour and Nigerian workers call on President Buhari to be wary of some people, especially in the Nigeria Governors Forum because they are out for selfish and personal reasons, to present him as an anti-worker President and by extension orchestrate anti-Buhari sentiments in the populace. ‘’In the light of this, we call on him to speedily present to the National Assembly the bill on the National Minimum Wage for appropriate amendment and implementation.’’ 4 family members die, others hospitalised after amala’ meal Four members of a family in Ilorin were feared dead after the consumption of amala’ meal, suspected to be poisonous. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that four others, who took from the corn meal, had also been hospitalised at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH). The incident happened at Magaji-Ogo community behind Kwara State College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies, in Ilorin West local government area. The victims allegedly took the meal on Sunday night before three of them were found dead the following morning. According to a source, the fourth casualty, who was the head of the family, died on Wednesday. “Those feared dead are the family head, his sister and two children, while those recuperating in the hospital are the mother and three other children. The corpses of the deceased had been buried in accordance with Islamic rite. They were eight that took the meal. “Though we are not sure yet of the cause of death, there is a suspicion that they died of poisoning. Officials from the state Ministry of Health were in the community to take samples of the meal for test but nothing was yet to be said of the findings,’’ the source said. The family, NAN learnt, is an extension of the District Head of Adewole, popularly known as Alangua Adewole in Ilorin. Meanwhile, Oluwatosin Fakayode, Director, Public Health and Disease Control in the state Ministry of Health, confirmed the incident. He, however, said that the ministry was yet to identify the cause of the “ugly and unfortunate occurrence.” Mr Fakayode told NAN that samples from the meal were taken for laboratory investigation, which would be out within the next 24 hours. “As it stands, it is difficult to say the cause until the result is out. However, we are definite that it is food poison because of the symptoms, but we are not sure of the food item that is culpable. “We learnt they took this amphibian that they hawk around with it. So we are not sure if it is the source of the death because some of them are poisonous. Though we have not identified the culprit in terms of whether it is organism or chemical, definitely, it is a symptom of food poison. “But our suspicion is the amphibian. It could be preservatives that were used on the items that were used for the meal,’’ he said. (NAN) Dapchi School reopens 9 months after abduction saga Academic activities have resumed at the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe, where Boko Haram insurgents abducted 110 schoolgirls on February 19. The Principal of the school, Adama Abdulkarim, said on Thursday in Dapchi that, at least, 80 per cent of the students and teachers had resumed. “More than 80 per cent of the students have resumed, likewise the teachers. Almost all of them are around except very few who are away for one or more official reasons. “School activities are moving smoothly as they were before the ugly incident,” she said. Mrs. Abdulkarim said that the school had taken some measures to alleviate the students’ trauma for effective learning. “Before the incident, there were no matrons in the school, but now, with the help of the local government and permission of the ministry of education, we have been able to source for six elderly women. “We instructed the matrons to always be around, especially in the hostels, after class hours, to comfort and encourage the students. “On the side of the government, the military, police and civil defence personnel have been around the school at all times,” she said. The principal said the state government had created admission spaces in the school for 700 students in the next academic session. “By the grace of God, the incident will not happen again,” she said. (NAN)

