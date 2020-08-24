IPOB, security clash unfortunate – AIG



The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 13, Danmallam Mohammed, has described as sad and unfortunate the recent clash between the security men and some members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), assuring that the zone had employed best security strategies to prevent future occurrence.



IPOB had claimed that about 21 of its members died with 47 being arrested at the incident which happened on Sunday at Emene, a suburb of Enugu state, while the police through the Enugu state police Commissioner, Ahmad AbdurRahman, confirmed that four persons died.

Mohammed, while welcoming executive members of the Anambra state Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on a courtesy visit to the zonal headquarters at Ukpo, Dunukofia LGA, Anambra state, said normalcy had returned to the area and urged journalists and other stakeholders to help in sensitising youths on peaceful coexistence.



“The zone under my watch will continue to maintain peace, law and order in Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi States. I stand for justice, human right, constitutionalism, peace and development. I say no to torture, illegal arrest and detention, intimidation, and abuse of power. We will give you maximum support to discharge your duties as journalists.

“I love investigative journalism. I will give you support. We want you to help us to educate these IPOB members to be peaceful. The federal government is doing everything possible to bring development in the zone. You can’t develop an atmosphere of crisis. Northerners migrating to the South East are doing that because the zone is peaceful. We should continue in making the zone peaceful,” he added.



Earlier, the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra State Council, Comrade Emmanuel Ifesinachi, told the AIG that the zone had come to identity with him, assuring that the media would continue to uphold the ethos of journalism and professionalism throughout his tenure and beyond.