IPOB sit-at-home order: Markets, banks, govt offices, others shutdown in Southeast as 2 die in Nnewi





At least two persons were reportedly shot dead at Nnewi, Nnewi North local government area of Anambra state following an alleged clash between some security men and Eastern Security Network (ESN) trying to enforce the sit-at-home ordered by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

IPOB had ordered residents of Southeast and Southsouth geopolitical zones to sit home every Monday starting from August 9, 2021 in a protest for the release of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, currently detained by the federal government after being extradited to face charges preferred against him.

A source told Blueprint that the deceased were a leader of ESN and a commercial motorcyclist purportedly conveying him to and fro the industrial hub of Africa to enforce the sit-at-home order after setting road blocks across major roads.

“The two people were a leader of ESN and okada rider. They were killed by men in military uniform during a bloody confrontation at Izuchukwu junction area. IPOB members blockade most of the roads to prevent vehicular movements. Some soldiers came later to clear the road. It was in the process they shot at the two during altercation,” a source alleged.

Meanwhile, all markets, stalls, shops, commercial banks and other public institutions at Nnewi, Nkpor, Ekwulobia, Awka and Onitsha metropolis remained shutdown as at press time even as roads record fewer passersby and vehicle movements.

Similarly, few civil servants were spotted at the state Secretariat and Government house respectively despite the presence of police and other security officers positioned at some strategic locations in Awka.



“We came because of the threats to withhold our August salary. I have written my name and I’m going home. Next week own may be worst because we were disappointed. Our HoD told us they will monitor us to punish those who failed to come to office. Unfortunately, I didn’t see her. My colleagues from other ministries and departments are complaining too. Not even a single commissioner is around,” a civil servant lamented.