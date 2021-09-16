IPOB: South East NASS caucus meets, mulls freedom for Nnamdi Kanu, condemns Killings, violence in region



Federal Lawmakers from the South eastern part of the country across party lines, have resolved to seek freedom for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Nnamdi Kanu who is presently being held at the detention facility of the Department of State Services ( DSS) is facing prosecution on charges bordering on treasonable felony for leading a separatist movement against the Nigerian Nation …



The caucus at a meeting held in Abuja, Wednesday, however condemned in strong terms , killings and violence taking place in South East by people parading themselves IPOB operatives.

The caucus affirmed the belief of people of the South East in the Nigeria project but declared that it will join other Nigerians from the other zones in making the country , truly a federation where equity , fairness and Justice prevail. On Kanu, the caucus as part of resolutions adopted at the meeting said, “Elaborately discussed the issue of Mazi Nnamdi and resolved to intervene. To this end we resolved to set up a committee to constructively interface with relevant stakeholders, the Federal Government and its relevant agencies towards finding a political solution. We will keep Ndigbo abreast of developments in regard.”

Other resolutions adopted at the meeting as contained in the Communique signed by all the federal lawmakers from the South East read, “Expressed solidarity with our people of the South East over the marginalisation of the region in the scheme of things within the Nigerian commonwealth. The Caucus feels the pains of our people and their quest for equity, justice, and protection of their lives and property in every part of the country.”The Caucus, therefore, resolved to continue to fight for a level-playing ground and an enabling federal system where Ndigbo are able to develop their homeland at their own pace and equally pursue their happiness and actaulise their enormous potentials in every part of the country, unmolested. ..

“Reviewed the sit-at-home orders by the IPOB and the mayhem some nefarious elements have seized the opportunity to visit on the lives, properties, and psyche of our people. The Caucus equally reviewed and rued the incalculable economic losses and hardships these have brought upon our region. “Resolved to condemn in strongest terms the disruption of the ongoing Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination in some parts of the South East, particularly the incident at Comprehensive Secondary School, Nkume, Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, where the English examination organised by the West Africa Examination Council, WAEC, on Monday, September 13, 2021, was ruthlessly scuttled by armed men, who chased away the students, teachers, and examiners before setting ablaze motorcycles belonging to the teachers.

“Equally condemned in strongest terms the incessant killings in the South East. This must stop immediately. We call on the security agencies to unravel the culprits behind these wicked acts and ensure that they are brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others. “Call on our people to go about their lawful businesses and enjoin our governors and the security agencies to rebuild confidence in our people by not only ensuring the security of their lives and properties, but also ensuring that our people feel safe as they undertake their legitimate businesses. “Finally resolved to join hands with other patriotic Nigerians across regional, religious, political, and ethnic divides to reconstruct a federal system where our rights, happiness, and prosperity and those of our unborn generations are guaranteed.”