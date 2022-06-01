IPOB washes hands off as hoodlums invade schools, markets in Anambra

Hoodlums, on Tuesday, stormed some schools in Onitsha and neighboring communities, Anambra State chasing away their students in what they said was to observe “Biafra Day” in the state.

Some of the markets in the areas were not spared as the hoodlums also went there to disperse traders, creating palpable fears among residents.

Some of the residents, were actually not sure whether Biafra Day celebrated every May 30, was observed on Monday, usually set aside as a sit-at-home in the South East.

While some resolved to stay indoors for fear of being attacked, some of those who stepped out returned home.

Those who spoke at one of the markets said the hoodlums who stormed the market as early as 8.45am, insisted they should close their shops and go home.

“They said today must be observed as sit-at-home to mark the annual Biafra Day because yesterday was the normal Monday sit-at-home day and not Biafra Day,” a trader who spoke on condition of anonymity said.

But Media and Publicity Secretary of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Emma Powerful refuted the rumour, saying the group had not declared any sit-at-home in the Southeast.

“There’s no sit-at-home at all in the entire Southeast. Please disregard such information,” he said.

It was however, learnt there were heavy shootings between security agencies and gunmen in the Idemili area of the state.

The police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, was yet to confirm the incident as at press time.

