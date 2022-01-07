IPOB’s Cattle ban: We ‘ll boycott Igbo goods in North – CNG

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has called for a total boycott of all businesses, goods and services operated, produced or sold by Igbos all over the North from April 2022.

Reacting to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)’s ban on the consumption of cow and beef in South-East, CNG through its Spokesperson AbdulAzeez Suleiman said that IPOB’s order issued in a statement on Monday by one Emma Powerful, amounts to a grave provocation and serious threat to Northern commercial interests in the South East and by extension to the physical wellbeing of Northerners living as minorities among Igbo communities.

The CNG also called on Northerners everywhere to decline support for any political party or formation or movement that has the active participation of South East politicians.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the North while maintaining its tradition of tolerance and accommodation, shall no longer be disposed to condoning further acts of irresponsibility in the form of deliberate threats of intimidation or harassment targeted at Northerners living and doing legitimate businesses elsewhere in the country.

“Since such utterances have in the past been preludes to physical attacks on Northerners and destruction of their properties in particularly the South East, we urge Northern transporters and suppliers of goods to consider alternative trade routes to avoid the imminent risks that come with this IPOB threat.

“We warn that the North has had enough of the antagonism from the South East and its attack dog, the IPOB and will no longer remain passive under such deliberate and sustained attacks and will henceforth be forced to react to every provocation and unwarranted abuse and violations.

“All those who have no other useful vocation other than attacking Northerners under the slightest of pretexts, should know that our patience has reached its nadir. The North’s reticence in speaking out or taking action is not born of fear or ignorance of how to respond in kind,” Suleiman added.

