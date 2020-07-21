IPPIS: Poly lecturers warn against post-pandemic crisis in schools

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has warned that federal government must urgently resolve all pending challenges associated with the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) which ‘short-changes’ members of the union.

ASUP National President Comrade Anderson Ezeibe said despite several promises by the IPPIS to remedy the issues, nothing had been done in that regard.

He said since the implementation in April 2020, the payments had been replete with tales of woe ranging from debilitating tax regimes, omissions, fluctuations in payments, and non-remittances of third party deductions.

On pending issues with the government, Comrade Ezeibe advised relevant authorities to put machinery in place to address the issues to avert post-pandemic industrial action in the institution.

He listed the issues to include rectification of all anomalies associated with and reported on IPPIS, the release of the arrears of minimum wage consequential adjustments to the members in federal institutions, implementation of the law in states and release of withheld salaries in culpable states as well as the implementation of the appropriate salary regime in the affected states.

Others were “the release of all promotion arrears owed members, recall of victimized union officials in affected institutions, and cessation of further acts of victimization in the sector as well as reconstitution of the dissolved governing councils without delay and set up of visitation panels for the institutions.”

Also, “the union is demanding for the release of the reviewed Scheme of Service and Conditions of Service, resumption of the ASUP/FGN 2010 agreement renegotiation, the release of the Revitalization fund as approved for the sector and implementation of the NEEDS ASSESSMENT report and the cessation and reversal of all infractions in the implementation of the Polytechnics Act.”

Speaking on the call for the reopening of schools in the country, the union leader warned that it is premature for anyone to reopen schools because of infrastructural deficit.

He said it would be wrong for governments to rush and reopen schools, thereby putting the students and staff in danger.