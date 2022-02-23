IPR protection, prelude to commercialisation – Ibrahim

The Director General of the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), Dr. DanAzumi Mohammed Ibrahim has said patenting of intellectual property is key to commercialization of Research and Development (R&D) result.

The Director General stated this while declaring open a two day Naija Inventor/Innovator workshop for selected innovators and inventors with viable R&D results Tuesday in Abuja.

The workshop had as its theme: ‘Commercialization Of Innovation/Invention As A Tool For Economic Diversification And Growth In The Nigerian Economy’.

According to him, no country globally develops without paying critical attention to inventions and innovative activities of its knowledge workers. He added that the Office is in close synergy with the Association of Nigerian Inventors (ANI), “a body that coordinates the activities of Nigerian inventors and innovators to sensitize them on the importance of patenting their inventions and innovations to ensure Commercialization.”

Nigerian researchers and members of ANI he said have demonstrated competence and desire to make their presence felt in the Nigerian market through commercialization of their inventions and innovations but have poor patent culture. He stressed the need for members of ANI to file patent through NOTAP to ensure that their inventions and innovations are protected free of charge to avoid being stolen by others.

Speaking, the Chief Registrar, Trademarks, Patent and Design Registry of NOTAP, Mrs. Stella Ezenduka said the importance of patenting invention and innovations cannot be overemphasized as patent gives the owner the exclusive right or monopoly of financially exploiting their inventions for a period of twenty years without infringement.

“Nigerian researchers have lost fortunes through exposing their inventions before filing for patent, adding that patenting and copyrighting of our intellectual works offers the owner the opportunity of recouping their investments on research.”

Speaking earlier, the President of ANI Mr. Lawrence Nzenagu lauded NOTAP for being in the forefront in ensuring the growth of intellectual property ecosystem in Nigeria. He stated that NOTAP has been critical to the successes recoded by members of ANI through sensitization as well as assisting in patenting of their inventions free of charge.

He said Nigerian inventors and innovators located across the country have performed remarkably well in the area of inventive and innovative undertakings but requires financial support and grants from both public and private establishments to fast-track technology development in Nigeria.