iProduce Africa set to boost SMEs through FG’s zero-oil plan

All hands are on deck by iProduce Africa, an agribusiness hub sponsored by the Islamic Development Bank, to boost the operations and export capabilities of Nigerian Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Agri-Entrepreneure through Federal Government’s Zero-Oil Plan.

The Chief Executive Officer of iProduce Africa, Aisha Waziri-Umar in a press statement issued at the weekend said as part of ongoing effort to make agribusiness export simpler and increase awareness on the available opportunities in the various global food value chains, iProduce Africa will on November 20, 2021 hold a training workshop for SMEs on the theme: “Accessing Non-Interest Finance For Agribusiness Exports”.

According to her, experts will be engaged by iProduce to train and advise Agri-Entrepreneurs on how to take advantage of the Nigeria’s non-interest banking windows to secure financing for the export of high quality agric commodities.

She explained that Nigeria’s Zero-Oil plan is a blueprint for a strategic non-oil export-led economic diversification agenda.

She said iProduce Africa, backed by the IsDB, will train Nigerian owned agribusinesses and SMEs, especially young Agri-Entrepreneurs, on the requisite technical skills to equip them on how to export their produce thereby integrating them into global food value chains.

She further said iProduce will also train the SMEs and Agri-Entrepreneurs on how to access finance, including non-interest funding, for their export activities.

“Agribusiness exports present a significant opportunity for job creation to absorb the youth bulge and improve the livelihoods of young people who make up the majority of the population, according to Mrs Waziri- Umar.