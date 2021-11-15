iProduce Africa set to boost SMEs through FG’s zero-oil plan

iProduce Africa, an agribusiness hub sponsored by the Islamic Development Bank, to boost the operations and export capabilities of Nigerian Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Agri-Entrepreneur through federal government’s zero-oil plan.

The chief executive officer of iProduce Africa, Aisha Waziri-Umar in a press statement issued at the weekend said as part of ongoing effort to make agribusiness export simpler and increase awareness on the available opportunities in the various global food value chains, iProduce Africa will on November 20, 2021 hold a training workshop for SMEs on the theme: “Accessing Non-Interest Finance For Agribusiness Exports”.

According to her, experts will be engaged by iProduce to train and advise Agri-Entrepreneurs on how to take advantage of the Nigeria’s non-interest banking windows to secure financing for the export of high quality agric commodities.

She explained that Nigeria’s Zero-Oil plan is a blueprint for a strategic non-oil export-led economic diversification agenda.

She said iProduce Africa, backed by the IsDB, will train Nigerian owned agribusinesses and SMEs, especially young Agri-Entrepreneurs, on the requisite technical skills to equip them on how to export their produce thereby integrating them into global food value chains.

She further said iProduce will also train the SMEs and Agri-Entrepreneurs on how to access finance, including non-interest funding, for their export activities.

“Agribusiness exports present a significant opportunity for job creation to absorb the youth bulge and improve the livelihoods of young people who make up the majority of the population, according to Mrs Waziri- Umar.

“We are forming partnerships with the relevant government ministries and agencies and I’m confident that iProduce will play a vital role in the diversification of the Nigerian economy.

“Since August, 2021, when it was formally launched by the Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, iProduce Africa has trained about 500 farmers on various areas of agribusiness including livestocks, fruits and vegetables, garments, among others.

“It has held several training workshops since inception. iProduce Africa plans to train at least 1,000 Agri-Entrepreneurs in 2022 and back them with the relevant agribusiness advisory services,” she said .

Based on this overriding goal, Aisha explained its specific objectives includes supporting the commercialization of agriculture in Nigeria through targeted technical assistance to businesses in selected value chains; linking domestic agro-food value chains with international buyers, creating awareness among farmers of export health and safety standards consumer demand and preferences for more differentiated products with higher levels of quality, accountability and safety, among others.

She said iProduce Africa has formed partnerships with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), the University of West of Scotland’s Center For African Research on Enterprise and Economic Development (CAREED), the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and NICERT.