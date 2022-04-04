IPTTOs to strengthen weak IP culture in Nigeria – DG NOTAP

The Director General of the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), Dr. DanAzumi Mohammed Ibrahim has said that the establishment of Intellectual Property and Technology Transfer Offices (IPTTOs) in Nigerian knowledge institutions will strengthen the weak Intellectual Property culturein Nigeria.

He said this in his opening remarks during the commissioning of IPTTO at Isa Mustapha Agwa Polytechnic Lafia, Nasarawa State.

According to a press statement signed by Raymond Onyenezi Ogbu of the Public Relations and Protocol Unit NOTAP that over 90% of the technologies that power the Nigerian economy are foreign and for a country that aspires to be technologically relevant in the comity of nations, such situation was unacceptable.

The Director General stated that knowledge is what rules the world and technology had become the global index for measuring growth and economic sustainability of a nation. He added that the establishment of IPTTO’s in tertiary institutions in Nigeria will no doubt, stimulate demand-driven research and increase the country’s visibility.

Dr. Ibrahim further stated that the world economic ranking index has shifted from resource to knowledge based, hence the need for awareness creation on the importance of intellectual property protection and commercialization of research and development (R&D) results.

Earlier in her address, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Justina Anjiode Kotso expressed appreciation to the Management of NOTAP for counting the institute worthy of hosting the IPTTO. She said that with the caliber of staff and students of the institute, the school will no sooner than later, begin to flood NOTAP with patent applications.