iPublish House Canada appoints Oyinloye African Director of iSubsahara

Publisher of Green Savannah Diplomatic Cable, Sunday Oyinloye has been appointed African Director of iSubsahara, a publication of iPublish House, Canada.

iSubsahara is an upcoming digital magazine which aims at promoting business, tourism and social issues affecting Africa.

The first issue of the digital magazine will be published on April 28, 2022.

Sunday Oyinloye is a Nigerian journalist whose career spans decades.

He was a former Editor of Newspeg Newspaper and pioneer Editor of Central Post Newspaper before he resigned to work as the Personal Assistant to Nigerian Ambassador in the Netherlands.

After the tenure of his boss in the Netherlands, Oyinloye joined Diplomatic Magazine, Netherlands as the pioneer West Africa Editor.

The Nigerian Journalist in 2017 floated the Green Savannah Diplomatic Cable, a weekly international online magazine known in many African countries and has featured professionals doing remarkable things within and outside the continent.

iPublish House Canada is a book publishing company that helps writers publish and excel, owned by Bestselling Author Lucy Ruth who is also a speaker, youth mentor and rising award-winning business leader.

Lucy is a 5X International best-selling author and a Guinness World Record Holder. She is the CEO, and co-founder of Celestial Recruitment Solutions, a recruitment company which was founded during the pandemic.