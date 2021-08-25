Irabor allays fear on surrendered terrorists, says attack on NDA criminal

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has described the attack on Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) officers’ residential quarters as criminal.

He said “It is criminal activities associated with the normal banditry action which the military was already on the matter.”

The CDS equally allayed the fears of the general public on the ongoing mass surrendering of Boko Haram (BH)/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) ex-fighters to the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

A statement by Director Defence Information Maj.-Gen. Benjamin Sawyerr Tuesday, said Irabor stated this in Yola at the Chief of Defence Staff interactive session with retired senior military officers in the North-east Geo-political Zone.

The CDS urged residents of the North-east and Nigerians in general to trust the relevant agencies that have been tasked with responsibilities of planning the rehabilitation of repented insurgents.

According to him, the AFN would deal with the matter for the good of the Region, as there will be no loose ends.

He expressed appreciation to the citizens and residents of the North-east region for supporting the ongoing intensive clearance operations by troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) towards the restoration of permanent peace in the Zone.

While seeking for more support, Gen Irabor said the solutions to the Northeast security challenges lie in the region, adding that the situation would get better and better in the days ahead.

The Defence Chief urged the military veterans to take full advantage of the security parley in evaluating the various military operations, as their patriotic and constructive assessment of the general security situation would add value to the ongoing actionable military offensive clearance operations.

“What remain very clear is the desire and will of the AFN to speedily turn around the fortune of the NE to a state where everyone will be happy again,” he said.