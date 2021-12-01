Irabor urges media to align with military campaign strategies

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor has urged journalists covering defence beats on the need to align themselves with media campaign strategies of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) tailored at winning hearts and minds of the populace in the operational theatres.

The CDS stated this today Tuesday in Abuja, while declaring open a one-day workshop for Defence Correspondents organised by Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in partnership with The Media Today (TMT) International.

Gen Irabor who was represented by the Chief of Defence Administration, Rear Admiral Abdul Adamu also enjoined journalists to use their platforms and reportage to galvanize citizens support in the promotion of national unity and peaceful coexistence.

The Defence Chief described conflict sensitive information management as a critical element in national development.

He noted that the manner in which conflict sensitive information is being processed and disseminated to the public could positively or negatively affect national security.

He further explained that the capacity building training will facilitate needed discourse towards identifying viable media approach and collaboration which would support kinetic efforts of the AFN in combating present and emerging threats.

He assured the media that DHQ would continue to partner with them in order to build a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous nation.

The Deputy Director Defence Information (DDDI), Air Commodore Wap Maigida in his remark, said the complex nature of asymmetric warfare fought by the Nigerian military involves interplay of factors and actors which the media is inclusive.

The DDDI urged the media to carry out coherent activities with the military in order to achieve more feats in the theatres of operation.

According to Air Cdre Maigida, unpatriotic and negative reportage by the media over the years, have continue to distort military operations against insurgency, terrorism and more recently banditry.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), TMT International, Barr Charles Odenigbo on his part, urged media organizations and institutions to dwell more on investigative reporting to expose activities of terrorists.

The CEO also enjoined journalists to continue to perform their duties in line with code of ethics guiding the profession, including fairness, objectivity and balance reportage.

According to Odenigbo, the code of ethics for Nigerian journalists emplaced that journalism should entails a high degree of public trust which must be earn by observing highest professional and ethical standard.