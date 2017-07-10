Iraq PM to celebrate victory over IS in Mosul

Iraqi PM Haider al-Abadi has arrived in Mosul to congratulate Iraqi forces for their victory over IS in the city. Mr Abadi would announce the city’s full “liberation”, his offi ce said in a statement. Iraqi forces, backed by US-led air strikes, have been battling to retake Mosul since 17 October last year. Islamic State militants seized it in June 2014 before taking much of Iraq’s Sunni Arab heartland and proclaiming a “caliphate” straddling Iraq and Syria. Kurdish Peshmerga fi ghters, Sunni Arab tribesmen and Shia militiamen have also been involved in the gruelling battle. Th e Iraqi prime minister arrived to “congratulate the armed forces and the Iraqi people” on the fi nal defeat of IS in Mosul on Sunday, the statement said. An offi cial speech is expected soon. Iraqi forces have been battling the remaining pockets of jihadists desperately holding out in a tiny area near the Old City. Sporadic bursts of gunfi re could still be heard on Sunday, and plumes of smoke rose into the sky.

Th irty IS militants were killed as they attempted to escape the advance of the Iraqi forces by throwing themselves in the River Tigris, state media said. Th e government announced the “liberation” of eastern Mosul in January, but the west of the city, with its narrow, winding streets, has presented a more diffi cult challenge. Some 900,000 people have been displaced from the city since 2014 – about half the the pre-war population – aid organisations say. As “victory” was proclaimed in Mosul, Save the Children warned of the psychological impact on the children “haunted by memories of extreme violence, or of loved ones killed in front of them”. “

For children and their families to process these horrors and rebuild their lives, psychological support will be absolutely crucial”, said Ana Locsin, Save the Children’s Iraq country director. “But right now the world is providing next to no funding for mental health.” Th e Islamic State group has lost large parts of the territory it once controlled in Iraq since the regional off ensive began. But the fall of Mosul does not mean the end of IS in the country. It still has territory areas elsewhere – such as Tal Afar and three towns in the western province of Anbar – and is able to carry out bombings in government-held areas. French President Emmanuel Macron was among the fi rst to hail the victory of Iraqi forces in Mosul on Sunday, praising the fi ghters – including French troops in the coalition – who had made it possible.