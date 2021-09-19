Irate youth attack Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s brother, kill one, set vehicles ablaze as monarch escapes death

The Obi of Ogwash-Uku, Ifechukwude Okonjo II, younger brother to Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala narrowly escaped death as irate youths of Otulu town attacked his convoy over fight for autonomous community.

The incident which took place on Friday at Otulu community under Ogwash-Uku kingdom in Aniocha south local government area of Delta state left one person dead while several others were injured.

Two vehicles were burnt while several vehicles were allegedly destroyed in the confusion even as the royal father and some of his chiefs narrowly escaped death.

It was gathered that the traditional ruler had led members of his Obi-In-Council and community leader to the satellite town to perform certain traditional rites meant to usher in peace and tranquility to the town.

It was learnt that some youths of Otulu who recently embarked on protest, calling on authorities to grant autonomy to the satellite town made bon fire to block the monarch’s convoy shortly after he had performed the rites.

Efforts by the Obi’s younger brother, Prince Onyema Okonjo, and security agents to let the Obi have his right of way were rebuffed by the youths.

It was reported further that one of the irate youths was hit by a stray bullet from the gun of a security agent, who attempted to disarm him.

This was said to have incensed the scene as the youths vented their anger on vehicles and those on the entourage.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP. Bright Edafe, while confirming the incident said the traditional ruler went to perform some rites and in the process, a fence fell, leading the youths to go on rampage.

DSP Edafe said two vehicles were burnt, while a youth who was hit by stray bullet died.

Meanwhile, the traditional ruler has affirmed that Otulu remains a part and parcel of Ogwashi-Uku kingdom emphasising that the agitation by a few to carve out Otulu from Ogwashi-Uku as an autonomous community remains unacceptable.