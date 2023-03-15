IRIAD, The Electoral Hub make case for women, girls in digital spaces

The Initiative for Research, Innovation and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD) and The Electoral Hub has called on the government and relevant stakeholders to create a conducive environment that protects the rights of women and girls in all their diversities in digital spaces and to combat the anti-rights and anti-gender narratives because women and girls have equal digital rights as men and boys.

In a statement signed by the Director, IRIAD-The Electoral Hub,

Princess Hamman-Obels to commemorate the just concluded 2023 International Women’s Day (IWD), explained that “In line with IRIAD and The Electoral Hub’s commitment is to promote gender equity and inclusion we celebrate and commend the diligence, courage, and performance of women candidates in the just concluded Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representative elections.

“We are particular about celebrating women’s achievements. We also encourage women candidate running for the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections to remain steadfast and committed in the race.

“We look forward to celebrating Senator Aisha Binani and Comrade Beatrice Itubo as governors-elect of Adamawa and Rivers States respectively.

“Going forward, we would like to see that the next administration implements the 35% affirmative action in its appointment process to promote gender equity and inclusion in the governance.

“Furthermore, we expect that actions and decisions taken by the government, take into cognizance gender dimension so as to protect the rights of women and girls.

“We call on the government and relevant stakeholders to create a conducive environment that protects the rights of women and girls in all their diversities in digital spaces and to combat the anti-rights and anti-gender narratives.

“We, therefore, urge citizens of our country to embrace equity as it would bring about national integration and development,” she said.

