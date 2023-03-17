Irigwe community hails Lalong for redeeming N20m pledge

The national president of Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Prince Robert Ashi Dodo, has thumbed up the Plateau state governor, Simon Bako Lalong, for redeeming his pledge of N20 million made to the association during the Rigwe Day (Otu-Rigwe) held on October 8, 2022, at Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos.

According to a statement issued to Blueprint Friday in Abuja by the Association’s national publicity secretary, Davidson Malison, the national president made the disclosure to EXCO members after receiving the alert of the said amount.

According to the statement, the Association used the sum of N5 million to settle medical bills of victims of gunmen attacks at Enos Hospital, Miango Bassa Local Government.

While appreciating the governor for keeping his word in terms of the financial commitment, Prince Dodo assured him that the money would be used for the purpose it was given.

Prince Ashi further appealed to the governor to look into the issue of completion of Miango Road to ease hardship being experienced by the Rigwe people and other neighbouring communities.

