IRT officer escapes assasination in Zaria

A Police officer in charge of zaria IRT office, ASP Aliyu Umar, has escaped abduction after armed bandits attacked his residence located at Kofar Kona in zaria city.

Narrating his ordeal he said, that he heard sound of gun shot around his house, when he opened his door he saw over 20 armed bandits’ ap

roaching. He quickly locked every where and told his family not panic and remain calm.

ASP Umar pointed out that the bandits shot sperodically upon arriving the area in order to scare and chase away other residents.

“I’m happy nothing happened to BM me and family as they couldn’t get access to the house” he said

