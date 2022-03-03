Is Amadin Aideyan truly bigger than EFCC

Years after Amadin Aideyan allegedly committed unpardonable fraud against the state, and was alleged to have forged documents and signature to withdraw funds from the First Bank account 2000697578, 2000697585, 2000681696, 2000682325, 3001513489 and 2003825259 of Late. Pa S.A Aideyan, he has continued to walk freely without further arrest.

In Jan of 2015, a petition was filed at the EFCC and the case was investigated with case number Ref: EFCC / L / 07 / 2016. On April 9 2016, after the EFCC did their investigations The EFCC came heavily armed with 7 operatives to arrest Amadin Aideyan on April 9 2016 on fraud related issues from PH Zonal office.

On April 29 of 2016, in a conference with all parties at EFCC office in Port Harcourt, the alleged fraudster, Amadin Aideyan admitted to the fraud of withdrawals of over 15 million Naira from Pa S.A Aidenyan, their late father’s First Bank account, and the movement of the Properties of the bookshop to a different location, which he promised at the EFCC office in Port Harcourt, that he will take the EFCC operatives to where he kept those things when they arrive Benin again.

Amadin, has severally bragged that he can’t be touched because he has paid off the EFCC officers

Since April 2016, the commission made an arrest, and freed the suspect, Amadin, and nothing was ever heard, giving credence to Amadin’s boastfulness, that the Commission has been “settled.” In several petitions to the EFCC, the lawyer to one of the parties, Barrister Joe Aliyu had written the commission, without response.

The EFCC has maintained a long silence, in the midst of an overwhelming fraud and admittance by Mr.Amadin. According to the EFCC operatives in April 29 2016, ‘we will come to Benin city and do more investigation.” where Barrister Joe Aliyu and the Amadin’s lawyer will be invited before a final report will be made by them, but years later, nothing has been heard from the commission.

The lackadaisical attitude of the EFCC is a call for concern, as the integrity of the commission remains at stake.

The EFCC Port Harcourt Zonal office needs to live up to its responsibilities, in the discharge of its primary duties.

Amadin has sued members of Pa. S.A Aideyan’s family at Court 4, in the Edo State High Court hoping to use his alleged stolen wealth to get judgment and validate signature and upturning of the will and testament of the late Pa Aideyan, and in another case instituted against him by members of his family.

All eyes are today watching to see how a man accused of parading fake documents will get a favourable judgment as we await justice to be dispensed in a case that has lingered for years.

The case is heard by Hon Justice E. O. Ahamioje, which came up on Monday, February 28, 2022, and is scheduled again for March 21, 2022.

The question is, is Amadin Aideyan truly bigger than the EFCC to prosecute? Despite boasting that the commission was in his pocket due to his large financial war chest allegedly siphoned from the Late Pa Aideyan’s accounts?

Time will tell.

Eneh John is an Investigative Journalist and writes from the ancient city of Benin, Edo State.