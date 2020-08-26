Is corruption fighting back?



Before President Muhammadu Buhari took over the mantle of leadership as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, my thought was, it will be an easy task for him to fight corruption or even completely eliminate it and their actors despite the fact that the popular Islamic cleric, Late Sheikh Muhammad Auwal Albani Zaria, already cautioned that it’s hard for him to do so.

It’s said that corruption is a form of dishonest or unethical conduct by a person entrusted with a position of authority, often for personal benefits. It includes bribery, embezzlement and other unwholesome practices. In other words, corruption is when a political office holder or government official uses his or her office for personal gains. According to Stephen D. Morris, a professor of politics, corruption is the illegitimate use of public power for private interest. But unfortunately, the situation is seems to be stagnant even though there are some changes made by the led government.



The questions here are; does the citizens support the fight? Why did we failed to achieve this? Yes, as for me, these are the key issues we need to be considered while addressing fighting corruption in Nigeria.

I once published and article with the title”whistle blowing and the fight against corruption” in 2017 suggesting that there is the need to look at how the so-called elite divert public money for private use. It doesn’t bother them that the country is in economic recession and there’s lack of basic amenities like pipe borne water, roads, stable electricity, schools, good health care centres, insecurity etc.

Stressing that it is important to note that one of the constraints of a successful fight against corruption in Nigeria is the absence of a special court to try suspected offenders. It has been observed that in our conventional courts, the pace of trial is very slow. That is why there are very few convictions, if any.



If there was a special court as we have always advocated, the ratio of convictions in high profile cases would have been high and we would have felt the multiplier effect on the country’s economy and other sectors.

On the article, I was saying that the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, is determined to fight corruption to a standstill, but obviously, there are forces against him.

Unfortunately, even the said Ibrahim Magu, now is also alleged of corruption cases and almost everybody in Nigeria – civil servants, security agents, financial and educational institutions, government agencies, businessmen etc – engage in one form of corruption or another. Even though, we may allege that it’s the practitioners that are fighting Mr. Magu back as said by Malam Nuhu Ribadu “when you fight corruption, it fights back”.



I also recall the corruption cases involving a former Inspector-General of Police Tafa Balogon, former governor of Bayelsa State, the late Diepreye Alamiyeseigha. Also, the trial of the Chief Security Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (retired), former Minister of Petroleum Diezani Alison Maduake, former Minister of Aviation, Mrs. Stella Oduwa, former Chief of Defense Staff, late Mr. Alex Sabundu Badeh, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir David Lawal, the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ayo Oke, and the recent one of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is still very fresh in our memory.

During the campaigns, President Muhammadu Buhari, who was the candidate of the APC, had vowed to fight corruption to a standstill. And that’s what he is doing through the EFCC; Obviously, since this administration came on board, the fight against corruption has received a great boost and support despite some hitches.



However, the truth is that it is difficult to successfully fight corruption in Nigeria. This is because politicians of high profile and the so-called elite and their cronies are involved.

A former Vice President of the United States, Joe Biden, said “Corruption is a cancer, a cancer that eats away at a citizen’s faith in democracy, diminishes the instinct for innovation and creativity.” Then can we move as a country without innovation and creativity? If I may ask, where’s the fruit of independence if we can still be dependent on foreign innovations as well as products?

Interestingly, from what we have seen so far, the President still have the courage to continue with the fight as we observed that it’s one of his priorities. It’s hoped that Nigerians will still have confidence on the led government and its missions as well as give them all necessary supports and cooperation in this battle.

Change begins with me!

Abdulmumin Kolo Gulani,Writes from Damaturu.