Is Gov Bala marginalising Bauchi North?

It’s no longer news that the uncontrollable fire outbreak that occurred on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Azare central motor park in Bauchi state consumed people’s millions of naira properties leaving several other casualties.

Recall that on Friday, April 2, 2021, Katagum local government area’s firefighting truck was involved in an accident on its way to an emergency operation. Since then residents in the area have been lamenting over the provision of an out-of-order firefighting truck. Sadly, their tears have not yet been wiped out by the governor.

Since our firefighting truck had an accident which resulted in its damage, the governor of Bauchi dtate, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has been playing politics with incessant fire outbreaks, causiing the loss many lives and properties due to the lack of a firefighting truck.

Since the firefighting system got damaged nearly a year ago, many lives, particularly those of children and women, have been lost as a result of uncontrolled violent fire outbreaks on properties worth millions of naira.

To be honest, the people of Katagum local government area and the entire constituents of Bauchi North are completely taken aback by the silence of the Bala Mohammed government; a government they voted with their hands, expecting him to keep his mind on serving them from the bottom of his heart, regardless of region, tribe, or ethnicity. We expected our governor to be that good listening leader, but his mysterious silence and the way he turns a deaf ear to the incessant fire outbreaks consuming lives of our people is disheartening.

In conclusion, we, the people of Katagum local government area and the entire constituents of Bauchi North, are here kneeling in front of Allah (SWT), weeping and pleading with Him to make our governor, who we voted with our hands, empathise with us and wipe off our tears by providing a new firefighting truck for us, amiin.

Mallam Musbahu Magayaki,

Sabon Fegi, Azare,

Bauchi state

[email protected]