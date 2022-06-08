Is Katagum fighting herself?

It seems like Katagum in Bauchi state is fighting herself where some unpatriotic fellows were allegedly accused of plotting political maneuvers against our very Katagum aspirants for varied elective posts. Yes, the allegation might be actually true as it has now come to the understandable to both the thoughtful and the thoughtless individuals.

However, those who always stand against our politicians should know that they are hampering the future of their children by conspiring with outsiders for their personal gain that may not necessarily last long. This is because when the outsiders are voted into power, they would not conceivably have time for them.

Sadly, this domestic feud is induced by the failure to appreciate the kindness and generosity of those raised by their poor families. The more we recognise our wrongdoing, the better the situation will be, and the more united and prosperous we will be.

On the other hand, lack of unity that we have been lamenting would be more regressive instead of progressive. Regardless, we lost the hope of making a decision in unison as we are now in disarray fighting selfishly.

Nevertheless, we seemingly failed to learn from our past mistakes and adjust to the present. For how long will this keep evolving while we sit back and fold our hands? We need to come out and say no to this mess that leads to nothing good except self-destruction and degradation.

I am writing this out of depression caused by our negligence in taking the right steps that would make us more affluent.

It’s high time we realised this was our wrong thought and stuck to the above sad reality of some among us.

Mallam Musbahu Magayaki,

Sabon Fegi, Azare,

Bauchi state

