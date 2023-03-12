Is Kwara on a new political trajection? 

Ahead of March 18, 2023 governorship and state’s House of Assembly elections in Kwara state, UMAR BAYO ABDULWAHAB x-rayed the unfolding political developments.

Like a tsunami, the All Progressive Congress (APC) which rode to power on the Otoge mantra in 2019, came and ended the 16-year reign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, wining all elective positions in the 2019 general elections. And just like yesterday, four years gone by. Expectedly, this coming Saturday, March 18, eligible voters in the state would again go to the polls to decide who would be their governor for another four years and members of the state’s House of Assembly in the second leg of the 2023 general elections.

Already, politicking is already at its peak as key political gladiators intensify last minutes campaigns to scury electorates favour for the candidates of their choices.

At the centre of it all, the party to beat is the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) who rode to power on the O toge mantra meaning, ‘Enough is Enough’.

On the other hand, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which lost power to the APC in 2019 is also now leading the crusade to wrestle power from the APC government.

The contenders

As a strategy to win the governorship election, the PDP zoned its governoship slot to Kwara-north fielding Alhaji Shuaib Abdullahi Yaman as its party’s flag bearer for the 2023 governorship election.

Another leading candidate in the race for governorship is former chairman, Federal Character Commission (FCC), Professor Shuaib Oba AbdulRaheem who is contesting on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Also in the race for governorship is the son of the late governor of Kwara state ,Alhaji Mohammed Alabi Lawal, Hakeem who is contesting on the platform of Social Democratic Party (SDP).

A philantrophist and Wazirin Kasar Hausawa, Alhaji Yakubu Gobir is also contesting for governorship on the platform of the Young Peoples Party (YPP).

The list is not exhausted; a trained legal practitioner, Barrister Salaman Magaji is also vying for governorship position on the platform of Democratic Peoples Party (DPP).

Also in the race for governorship from the bar is the former chairman of the Ilorin branch of the Nigeria Bar Association, Barrister Manzum Mohammed .

Kwara central as the battle ground

Interestingly, all the governoship candidates except Yaman and Manzuma who hail from Kwara-north Senatorial District of the state, the rest are from Ilorin, Kwara central Senatorial District where the incumbent governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq hails from, thereby casting the doubt in the minds of many on whether the APC can re-enact the landslides victory it recorded in 2019.

Observers of the trend of unfolding political events in the state are also apprehensive that most of the governorship candidates are those who parted ways from the ruling APC and are working against the party’s victory, an assertion dismissed by the party as no threat.

Can the centre still hold for APC

Appraising the unfolding political drama in the state, a leading pro-democracy group, Kwara Must Change called on those it described as break away political parties from the o toge coalition to jettison solo move and reintegrate themselves back into the o toge political family.

It listed the break away parties to include Social Democratic Party (SDP), Young Progressive Party (YPP), New Nigeria Political Party (NNPP) and Africa Democratic Congress (ADC).

The group also urged them to close ranks and support the re-lelection bid of Governor AbdulRazak in next Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Kwara Must change also said, “Disagreement between all the warring parties are political and personal, not ideological.”

It urged them to allow the otoge spirit prevail to consolidate on the success of the revolution success achived in 2019.

In a statement by the state coordinator of the group, Comrade Yusuf Olatunji, the group explained that all those who made o toge revolution a success are unforgettable contributors to the new and progressive Kwara stating, “It would be a dent to allow themselves to deviate from the positive history already made.”

According to him, “The break-away political parties have made their points over issues of personal and political disagreement and it is time for them to reunite with the o toge ideology that brought them together in the first place.

“This is time to sustain the gains of the political libration and it would be grave injustice to self and the state, if they remain permanently outside the new and progressive Kwara being built by the success of their 2019 struggle.”

Kwara must change noted that the Presidential and National Assembly elections has given all the parties opportunity to test their political capacity, but argued that the sustenance of o toge liberation is not about testing political capacity or settling personal differences.

“Rather, it is more about consolidating the progressive path the state has set its foots on for the purpose of future generations.

“We therefore call on the leadership of the break away parties, particularly the governorship candidates of SDP, YPP and NNPP, Alhaji Hakeem Lawal, Alh Yakubu Gobir, Prof Oba Abdulraheem and leader of ADC, Senator Makanjuola Ajadi to reunite their party and group with foundational principle of the revolution and ensure the reelection of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.”

The group’s admonition was also coming amidst failled attempt by the breakaway political parties to form an alliance to wrest power from the ruling APC.

Failed Alliances

Few days to the gubernatorial election, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and Labour Party (LP) have ruled out any alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party or any other party in the state.

The opposition parties made their declarations while addressing separate press conferences in Ilorin.

The presidential candidate of SDP in the February 25, 2023 elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo made the SDP’s position known while speaking with newsmen at the party’s secretariat in Ilorin last week.

Adebayo who claimed that the PDP was responsible for the problems confronting Nigeria asked rhetorically, how do we go back to form alliance with such party again?

“We joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) because we were injured by the PDP, the APC has also injured us. So, for us there won’t be any alliance with any political party in Kwara state and elsewhere.

“The SDP is in the race to win elections, not only in Kwara state, but across the country”.

The SDP chairman in the state, Alh AbdulAziz Adebayo, also corroborated the presidential candidate and the state’s gubernatorial candidate on the merger issue, saying the SDP was not contemplating any alliance with any party ahead of the gubernatorial poll.

It could be recalled that the state chairman of Labour Party, High chief Kehinde Rotimi had declared that it won’t collapse any of its structures for any political party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“Labour party is united and resolute to rescue this country and we can’t go back at this stage. In fact, we are in business to win this election.

“All Nigerians should disregard all these fake news thay are hearing all about, “he said.

But despite the party’s internal wrangling, APC stakeholders in Kwara state have boasted that the outcome of the last presidential elections in which its presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu won all the 16 local governments in Kwara will bury the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition parties in the state.

APC chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi had even before the presidential election expressed confidence that APC will win all the elective offices during the 2023 general stating that, ”Most of these opposition parties do not have up to 2000 members. We are the best; we shall continue to be the best. Our worthy ambassadors whom we are inaugurating today must work hard to deliver the state to APC.,” he had said at the inaguration of 2000 members APC Campaign Council .

Speaking further, Fagbemi said “Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s achievements are enough for the people to elect him for a second term. His Excellency’s projects are scattered across the 193 wards. We should work for the success of our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. We shall win the presidential, governorship and all other offices with with landslide”.

For his part, Governor AbdulRazaq said the achievements of his administration would ease the campaign council’s tasks across the 193 political wards in the state.

“We have stabilised things, and the next few years would serve to consolidate on our achievements and position our state for greatness and further empower our people positively, especially young people and women.

“The previous governments couldn’t even pay salaries, pensions and gratuities in spite of huge funds that they received. Within the last two months, we have paid about N6bn to clear salary arrears, pensions, and gratuities for 2009, 2010 and now 2011.

“We would continue to upscale on what we have done in the areas of health, education, agriculture, road infrastructure and social safety net.”

