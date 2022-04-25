Is Osinbajo a traitor?





All is fair and foul in politics, goes the popular saying. Nigeria is a leading example of nations patronising this absurd political behaviour and crude narrative. In addition, electioneering time creates over zealous political necromancers of various types who often over step the conventional boundaries in the name of playing politics. They are touts who have risen to the responsibility of creating all sorts of uncivil and dangerous political semantics. Last week, politically sponsored posters which flooded Abuja, the federal capital, described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a betrayer. The inscription reads – “The Judas who betrayed his master. Repent because Jesus is coming.” This campaign of calumny has introduced another unruly dimension of character assassination, personality abuse and name calling to the political space reminiscent of Awo/Akintola era. Osinbajo’s group said one 52-year-old Michael Oluwole, a printer, carried out the hatchet job for Tinubu’s group.

Linking the VP or depicting him as such was a cheap political blackmail aimed at resonating the betrayal of Jesus Christ by Judas Iscariot especially as the curtain of Easter was drawing down. It was deliberate, timely delivered and the latest onslaught against the Vice President who they believe is constituting a stumbling block to Tinubu’s presidential bid. Tinubu’s camp has a big task ahead of them. They should find better ways of selling the candidature of their man instead of chasing shadows.

What is betrayal and who is a betrayer? https://dictionary.cambridge.org said he is “a person who is not loyal to their country or to another person, often doing something harmful such as giving information to an enemy: betrayers of the nation’s interests. Judas Iscariot is remembered as Christ’s betrayer.”

Granted that Tinubu brought Osinbajo to political limelight by appointing him attorney general and commissioner for justice in Lagos state from 1999-2007, it must be stated that Tinubu hired the VP then based on verifiable competencies. Osinbajo did not disappoint as he brought his wealth of experience to bear especially on the famous case Lagos state instituted against the federal government on the illegal seizure of the state’s monthly allocation for six years.

During the crisis, it was learned that then President Olusegun Obasanjo had lured the VP with the position of attorney general and minister of justice but he declined the offer and opted to stand by his then principal in thick and thin even though the appointment was a national assignment and more politically influential.

Osinbajo became the vice president out of the political expediency to balance the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) between the two major religions – Christianity and Islam. This was after Tinubu’s insistence that APC should run on a sole Muslim ticket failed. Man as a political animal has to aspire to better positions in life. As the vice president, whose eight years tenure is expiring, what else does one expect from a typical politician?

My vote is not for Osinbajo and I have admonished and advised those close to me to vote someone else. I have chosen to be hungry rather than dine with the Lion of Bourdillon or attend his colloquium. There are ample evidence and good reasons to shun Osinbajo’s presidential ambition. The VP stood aloof in the face of rampaging devilish monsters like banditry, kidnappings and terrorists killing Nigerians. He was neither cold nor hot. He cannot divorce himself from the failure of APC, Buhari and the attendant calamity that befall Nigerians as a result. He sacrificed truth and his integrity on the altar of personal political ambition. His deliberate criminal silence on atrocities committed against Nigerians and frequent murderous killings perpetrated by Fulani militia hunts him like nemesis. What impact has he made apart from hawking N10,000 Tradimoni in various markets across Nigeria and running other despicable errands for the cabals. He bid his time only to appear from hiding to assume star-boy and mesianic position.

The problem with Tinubu and his camp is this bogus sense of entitlement. They think being the president of Nigeria is his birth right. The fact that he nurtured and perfected the alliance which brought Buhari to power does not confer on him the automatic or sole candidate of APC. He is more of neglecting his failing health to fulfill a life long ambition. He is sick! Tinubu should be told that politics is dynamic and the dynamism of his politics ended 15 years ago. I hate god fatherism! His long years of conscious political strategy to rule Nigeria is in the open. The emergence of Osinbajo in south west therefore has become an obstacle to that aspiration.

On account of that; every arsenal should be deployed to kick and humiliate the VP out of the race. Both Tinubu and Osinbajo are complicit of the tragedy that has befallen the nation. One created the monster while the other diligently served and watched the monster destroy Nigeria. People blame south east for lacking in the understanding of politics of consensus. As it is; the aspirants of the region are leading in consensus building while south west aspirants are throwing stones at each other.

Nigeria deserve a leader free from any form of alleged corrupt bagagge. Ardent supporters of Tinubu cannot explain away his alleged interests in Lagos IGR collection, Remita, Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos outdoor Advertising and Signage and the Bullion Van saga. We all have reasons for supporting our aspirants. For those brandishing loyalty for Tinubu; a convenient place where free launch will be served drives the agenda.

Those who are employed to run the VP down at all cost are very much aware that he has the constitutional mandate to run. For eight years, the smart, intelligent Osinbajo did not go to Aso Rock to eat only “Amala and Ewedu.” He has made political friends in and out of government and also carved a niche for himself. He is suave, cunning; thus is not a push over in APC. Nigeria is not anybody’s personal estate. Those talking of betrayal should note that in 1957; Alvan Ikoku whose head appears on N10 note contested the Eastern House of Assembly election with his father and won. Heavens did not fall. Instead, his father gave him his blessings and supported his re-election bid.

It is not in doubt that Tinubu’s political dynasty is rich and wide – spreading across the south west. The likes of Lai Mohammed, Rauf Aregbesola, Oyetola, Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Tunji Bello, Akinwunmi Ambode, Sanwo Olu, etc drew their wealth of political experiences from Tinubu. But he should bear in mind that the earnest prayer of a father is that his son should be greater.

In the final analysis, we should learn how to play politics with decorum. When will Nigerian politics become issue based? When will politics transcend the poisonous issues of false narratives, tribes, religions and sentiments? What Nigerians need at this critical juncture of her life is quality leadership. Nigeria is on a life support and urgently needs a president with quick and better ideas of reviving her.

Eze writes from Kaduna via [email protected], 08060901201

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

