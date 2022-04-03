Is Potiskum becoming a drug haven?

It is disheartening how the youths in Potiskum local government area of Yobe state have taken to excessive drug abuse and addiction without realising how dangerous it is to their lives, mental health and general well-being.

The rising spate of drug abuse has become a major concern that should be tackled. Drastic actions should be taken to overcome its rapid growth among the youths. Potiskum is the epicenter of carrying out various businesses and educational matters in Yobe state. It has been the pillar of Yobe state in terms of population and contribution to revenue generation and youth engagement towards.

On the other hand, the area is enveloped with thousands of dumped youths who have chosen drug abuse and are helplessly living around some areas of the town. They hardly work, and even if they do, the credit is artfully exhausted on hard drugs, thereby keeping them unconscious and capable of being involved in any act of immorality.

However, I notice that some of them had unintentionally become addicted to sedative drugs as a result of unemployment. I see them in their hide out where they consumend these deadly substances. I had a chat with one of them, who told me about the main factor that drove him to such activity.

Nonetheless, the most significant point here is to draw the attention of the Yobe state government and relevant agencies with the responsibility of fighting this menace to do the needful. They should immediately intervene to curb the rising spate of drug consumption and find lasting solution to the problem of drug addiction by especially the youth.

It is important for government to provide employment opportunities for its teeming youth as way of fighting the menace of substance abuse and its attendant insecurity.

Kasim Isa Muhammad,

Potiskum, Yobe state.