Is this true democracy?

Following the turn of political events in Nasarawa state, it has become expedient for us too, to throw a word of caution to those whose activities appear to be negative to the Home of Solid Minerals.

As I write, acrimony and acerbity are on the rise daily in Nasarawa state over the list of delegates for the upcoming APC primary elections.

And Nasarawa state Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura is at the center of the entire crisis.

It is reported that some interest parties have altered the list of delegates in some wards and local government areas.

They have smuggled in names of those that are sympathetic to a governorship aspirant that enjoys tremendous support from Government House, Lafia.

It has become important for us to tell Al-Makura that we have gone past this undemocratic ways.

He should recall how he shed tears when he became governor.

It was a herculean task for him simply because those who held sway that time were bent on doing things like he is doing now – making the democratic path rough.

It is too soon for us to forget how many people trooped to Al-Makura just to put an end to autocracy and injustice perpetrated in Nasarawa state that time.

We cannot return to that crude, forbidden and long discarded way.

We reiterate our appeal to AlMakura not to proceed in the dangerous path – tampering with the list of officials in order to make his own person emerge as the party’s candidate.

This will amount to undoing the party in the state.

An unpopular candidate will be flatly rejected by our electorate.

They are no fools.

We do not know what else needs be done to make the governor see reason and toe the line of caution and heed the calls.

We insist, there shall be no imposition in APC.

We demand full disclosure of party officials now so we can know them.

If what the governor is doing is not challenged, it will amount to Governor Al-Makura picking who to succeed him.

Is this truly democracy? We call on traditional rulers in Nasarawa state to not stand aloof.

This is time for the royal authorities to add their voice so as to stem the rising bad blood in our dear state.

Ahmed Abubakar Goringo, Lafia, Nasarawa state

