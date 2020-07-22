Isa Funtua (1942- 2020): Exit of a bridge builder, media icon

ABDULRAHMAN A, ABDULRAUF chronicles in bits the life and times of the iconic Malam Ismaila Isa Funtua who took his leave of the world Monday.

Like a colossus that he truly was, Ismaila Isa Funtua bestrode the media world and made a very solid impact in character and characteristics. When I gleaned on our staff platform Monday evening, the flash of breaking news characteristic of the online media almost threw me off my balance. Not because Malam Funtua was not old enough to bid the world goodbye! Yes he was born to go the way of any other mortal! But seriously speaking, the late media guru was always there for the media, which explains my secret love for this amiable and likeable personality.

So, what would I do? Knowing his very close affinity with my publisher, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, and to avoid a goof of whatever kind, I quickly summoned the courage to reach out to him for possible confirmation or denial. Yours truly got the greatest shock of my life when it turned out that I was the one breaking the news to my chairman. The scream from that end really got me further worried and destabilised.

The first response from my chairman was “Which Malam Funtua, Isa Funtua? When? I had dinner with him Friday and even called him two hours ago. We were supposed to meet today. Editor, let me get back to you!”

At that point, I had to tell him that the news was on both ThisDay and Vanguard online platforms. There and then, my publisher said if that could emanate from the two platforms, then it’s confirmed. Truth be told, he was really disorganised even from the tone of his voice. I almost blamed myself being the harbinger of such ‘bad news’!

Yes, that tells you the nature of reactions that were to follow the demise of this great bridge builder whose relationship cut across ethnic and religious barriers. He was an affable personality whose candour and mien really worked for the media industry. Always a goal getter who was ardent and focused in reaching any desired target, yet without compromising his integrity.

But for the chanced meeting of ushering him down to the publisher’s office when I ran into him at our gate during his visit sometime this year, I would have safely concluded we never met at close range. For this suave administrator with uncommon debonair, Funtua’s penchant for white caftan outfit at all time may have been a conscious reminder for him that white material would ultimately be his last attire. And lo and behold he was robed in white at Gudu cemetery in line with Islamic tenets. What a lesson!

For sure, Funtua was our pride in the media industry as he had always played a critical role in stabilising the relationship between practitioners and government. Also, he would be remembered as a solid advocate of making government see reasons it must give necessary support to the media.

The Katsina-born newspaper publisher and industrialist was a minister under the civilian administration of Shehu Shagari. He was also a member of the 1994-1995 Constitutional Conference, and founder of Bulet International Nigeria Limited, which built some of the iconic architectural edifices in Abuja.

The tributes that followed and still following the demise of this highly respected media guru say it all.

From theInternational Press Institute (IPI), a body he was patron to until his death, his passage was shocking.

Describing him as a Nigerian statesman, the IPI says “the news of the sudden death of Nigerian statesman, media icon, and IPI Patron” was shocking.

Extolling his virtues, the international body says: “Mallam Isma’ila’s colossal influence and contributions to national development traversed the fields of public service, business, politics and the media.

“A man of immense international stature, Mallam Isma’ila was a life patron of IPI- the global network of editors, senior journalists and media executives- with a lifetime devotion to a free press.

“Severally, he led Nigerian delegation to IPI events outside Nigeria. He was an elected member of the IPI Executive Board and a major financier and sponsor of the Vienna- based global body.

“Mallam Isma’ila will be most remembered as the arrowhead of Nigeria’s successful hosting of the historic 2018 IPI World Congress & General Assembly in Abuja.

“IPI mourns the departure of this patriot and international media figure. We commiserate with his family, the Government and People of Nigeria and the media community.”

“Yes, we are all mortals but Malam Isa Funtua’s demise is such a huge loss, but Allah knows best. May Allah forgive his shortcomings, make Aljana firdaos his final abode and give the family as well as all associates the fortitude to bear this huge loss.” Blueprint publisher

“Mallam Isa Funtua will be long remembered by those who knew him and those who care about the evolution of a virile democratic culture in our nation.

“Mallam Isa Funtua was a well-respected elder statesman, an accomplished business mogul/publisher, an astute politician and a frontline industrialist whose various contributions to the development of governance and public administration have ensured for him an evergreen memory in the hearts of many admirers and associates.” Former President Olusegun Obasanjo

“As a valued associate of my late father, Alhaji Funtua always made himself available as a fountain of wisdom.” Former Senate President Bukola Saraki

“I had the distinct honour of knowing this man for many years. Mallam Funtua loved our nation with uncompromising passion having served Nigeria with dedication and commitment at different times in many important capacities.” Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Born in 1942, the late Isa Funtua was a Nigerian statesman who left government service after some stint and settled into the business world where he cultivated clients, business associates and friends and “extended his interests beyond the normal scope of a businessman.”

He received Islamic education, where he learnt the Quran jurisprudence and the traditions of the Holy Prophet Mohammed. He later attended the Commercial College in Zaria, Federal Training Centre in Kaduna and the Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria. He also attended the University of Manchester, and was the Monitor-General of Course 9 of the Senior Executive Course at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies.

As a manifestation of his managerial skill, Funtua started his career in the then Katsina Native Authority, where he eventually rose through the ranks working in the defunct North Central State. He later joined United Textiles Limited Kaduna, where he was the personnel manager showcasing great managerial finesse over ten thousand workers. He was to later become the Federal Minister of Water Resources in Nigeria’s Second Republic, and later member of the 1994 Constitutional Conference under General Sani Abacha.

He then retired into private business where he became a director of several companies. He was the founder of Funtua Textiles Limited, and managing director of the Democrat Newspaper. He was also the founder and Chairman of Bulet Construction Company (one of the largest indigenous construction companies in Nigeria), responsible for building several federal buildings. To his credit, he was the life patron of both the IPI and NPAN.

May Allah forgive your inadequacies and make as your final abode Aljana Firdaos amiable Isa Funtua. Aamin.