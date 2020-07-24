Isa Funtua, a magnanimous gentleman – NSCIA

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) on Friday, described late Mallam Ismail Isa Funtua as Nigerian bridge builder and exemplary storm calmer.

In a statement in Ibadan by the chairman NSCIA, media committee, Dr. Femi Abbas, the Supreme Council stressed that the late Malam Funtua was a “magnanimous gentleman of unequalled professional status.”

According to the statement, the Malam Funtua was simply a quintessential socialite with abhorrence for tribal and religious discriminations.

It read in part, “It is no longer news that a unique Nigerian bridge builder and exemplary storm calmer, Malam Ismail Isa Funtua, OFR, mni, is dead. A magnanimous gentleman of unequalled professional status, Malam Funtua, a graduate of Ahmadu Bello and Manchester Universities as well as life Patron of International Press Institute (IPI), was simply a quintessential socialite with abhorrence for tribal and religious discrimination. He was particularly renowned for ventilating harmonious environments for peaceful coexistence across tribal and religious divides with his natural coolness and simplicity.”

