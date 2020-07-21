Isa Funtua’s death great loss to Nigeria – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the death of Malam Isma’ila Isa Funtua as a great loss to Nigeria.

He said it happened at a time when the country is desirous of more men of good conscience to offer wise counsel in the nation’s drive towards socio-political and economic development.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Mr. Gboyega, Tuesday, commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari on the passing of a close friend and political associate.

He said: “Although the loss of a loved one is usually a painful experience, we should take solace in the fact that death itself is a natural occurrence and it is inevitable.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu added that the late Isa Funtua would be missed by a wide range of people and professional bodies, especially the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

He said the late elder statesman lived a life of purpose, championing the right causes such as a free press, which is the soul of democracy. He was a philanthropist of note, a well respected personality with a lot of knowledge and experience.”

Sanwo-Olu commiserated with President Buhari, his immediate family, the governor and people of Katsina state, praying that Almighty Allah grant the deceased Aljanah firdaus and give those he has left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.