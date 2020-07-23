Isah Futua a pan-Nigerian with uncommon patriotism – IBB

Former military president, General Ibrabim Badamasi Babangida, has described late publisher and business guru, Isah Fatua as a pan-Nigerian with uncommon patriotism who never pretended about issues and situations.

Babangida stated this Thursday in a tribute released in Minna. He stated that it took him two days to write due to shock over the demise.

He said, “Mallam Isah, as I fondly call him, was one Nigerian who never pretended about issues and situations. You would know where he belonged. He was not given to frivolities and shenanigans. He was pointedly frank when he needed to make his position known on any matter.”

The former ruler said the late Funtua carried with him an aura that defined his person, adding that he made friends across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

He said, “He was indeed a bridge builder, a peace maker and one who believed so much in the unity of Nigeria. He believed so much in constructively engaging issues, applying mediation to resolving issues than seeking alternative methods.”

He stated further that as friends and brothers, he never hesitated in speaking his mind in a brutally frank manner, no matter whose ox was gored.

Babangida said Funtau carried himself with uncommon patriotism and was always ready to reach out to people, no matter their backgrounds and tribal inclinations.

“He was a pan-Nigeria statesman who was largely misunderstood by some and eternally appreciated by many who understood the dynamics of his engagements. Often times, he would insist that Nigerians must live to love themselves despite our different tongues and tribes, because in his view, we are better off as a united entity than a fractured nation,” Babangida said.