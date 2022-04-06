Ishaku decries media reports on Taraba recruitment exercise

The Taraba state government, Wednesday, frowned at what it called ‘deliberate falsehood’ by some media outfits, to mislead members of the public.

Governor Darius Ishaku, in a press statement issued by his Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Bala Dan Abu, and made available to Blueprint in Jalingo, advised the media to desist from such act.

“Taraba state government has noticed with dismay an attempt by a section of the media to rubbish its present recruitment programme into the state civil service.

“This is most unfair to the administration of His Excellency, Arc Darius Dickson Ishaku that had taken the bold step to end an employment embargo that had lasted for nearly 30 years,” the governor stated.

The statement maintained that under the present recruitment programme conducted by the State Civil Service Commission, over 1,800 young graduates were offered fresh appointments into the service.

“Out of this number, 160, that is, one from each of the electoral wards in the state, were selected and presented their letters of appointment at a ceremony on Monday, April 4, 2022 to symbolically flag off the programme,” it added.

It stressed that Governor Ishaku and the chairman of the State Civil Service Commission, Mr John Mamman, during the occasion stated emphatically that the other beneficiaries would collect their appointment letters directly from the offices of the state civil service commission after confirming their names from the commission’s internet portal.

“It is, therefore, mischievous to suggest, as some sections of the media have done, that only 160 app.