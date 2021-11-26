Ishaku has reduced unemployment rate by 90% in Taraba – Commissioner

Taraba state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Barr. Danjuma Adamu, on Friday disclosed that the administration of Governor Darius Ishaku from 2015 to date has reduced the high rate of unemployment from 30 per cent to 90 per cent.

Adamu, who made the disclosure in Jalingo while briefing newsmen on the achievements of the governor, said his administration had not relented in its efforts to create jobs for Taraba youth.

He noted that the governor recently graciously granted approval for the employment of qualified applicants into the Taraba state civil service.

“As you all know thatlast year, the governor gave approval for the recruitment of 3,000 rescue teachers and additional 400 casual staff were absorbed into the state civil service as permanent and personable workers. The measure has no doubt boosted the manpower requirements of the Taraba state civil service,” he said.

He said further that the determined efforts of the Ishaku administration in collaboration with the security agencies “has made the state to be relatively peaceful compared to most states in the Northern part of the country.”

“A few days ago, Taraba state government inaugurated a committee to address the recent conflict between herders and farmers in Munga-Dosso in Karim-Lamido local government area of the state.”