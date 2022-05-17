Ishaku orders suspension of recruitment into Taraba civil service

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku, Monday, ordered immediate suspension of the ongoing recruitment into the state civil service.

Ishaku, in a statement signed by his Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Bala Dan Abu, and made available to Blueprint in Jalingo quoted the governor as stating that the list of appointees recently released by the State Civil Service Commission does not have his approval.

“The governor has, therefore, ordered the immediate suspension of the exercise to allow for comprehensive investigation and re-dressing of all the anomalies complained of,” the statement noted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

