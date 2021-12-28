Ishaku pledges commitment to ending insecurity in Taraba

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku, Monday, pledged his administration’s commitment to ensuring security in the state.

Governor Ishaku, who stated this in Takum when traditional rulers came to pay him Christmas , lamented that his heart bled whenever he heard the recurrent word, ‘killing’ in the state.

He stressed that he has spoken to President Muhammadu Buhari about the security challenges facing the state with an assurance that something would be done to remedy the situation.

“Mr. President has promised to ensure that killings and general insecurity will soon become a thing of the past,” he said.

On their part, the traditional rulers in the state pledged to cooperate with the security personnel in their respective domains to ensure the protection of lives and property.

They lamented that security breaches were caused by lack of cooperation between traditional rulers and the security operatives around their domains.

The Emir of Muri, Alhaji Abas Tafida, who spoke on behalf of other traditional rulers, said peace is a collective effort of every citizen; to ensure the desired development for the people.

“Security is everyone’s responsibility, the issues of security breaches we are having in our rural areas is due to lack of cooperation.

“We need to cooperate with the security operatives around us and report all strange movements to them so they can tackle them at the early stage,” he said.

