Ishaku urges NAFDAC to support new manufacturing companies

Taraba state governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku, Monday called on the National Agency for Foods Drug Administration and Control, (NAFDAC), to support new and promising manufacturing.

Ishaku made the call during a courtesy visit to the director general of the agency, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye.

During the courtesy visit, the governor briefed the director general on the efforts his administration made that led to the revival of eight moribund government-owned companies and the employment and business opportunities that have resulted from this achievement.

He said he came to NAFDAC to intimate the DG and her officials with opportunities in the state and also on the achievements of his government in the promotion of local manufacturing.

“We have come to inform them on what we are doing so that whenever we request for their endorsement of our products, they will grant such requests without hesitation,” Ishaku said.

Also speaking during the visit, Professor Adeyeye said she was pleasantly surprised to hear from the governor about the huge potentials in Taraba state.

She said what Ishaku had done in the state with ailing government-owned companies is a good example of how state governments could turn situations in their state around to promote local enterprise and create employment opportunities.

She promised NAFDAC’s support whenever it was required.