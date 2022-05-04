Ishaq Bala dies at 68

The Nasarawa local government area of Nasarawa state has lost one of its senior traditional title holders, Dr. Idris Mohammed Bulama Loko at the age of 68 years.

A statement issued by the Secretary Nasarawa Emirate Council Tuesday and made available to journalists in Maiduguri said Dr Ahmed, the Tafidan Nasarawa, died on Sallah day in the early hours of the festivity.



The deceased who was a former state commissioner was also a General Manager of Aso Savings & Loans Ltd, Abuja.

Before his death, he was also a Senior Lecturer with the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

Late Dr Tafida whose body was interred at the Nasarawa town according to Muslim rite, has the state governor, Abdullahi Sule, state executive council members, traditional rulers, business and political leaders at his burial prayer which was held at the Nasarawa Emir’s Palace, Nasarawa town. He is survived by 12 children and 3 wives, brothers and sisters among others.

