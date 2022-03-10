Ishola Balogun set for coronation as Olubadan of Ibadan

The chairman of Olubadan Coronation Committee and Secretary to Oyo State Government (SSG), Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, Wednesday, disclosed that all is now set for the coronation of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba (Dr.) Mohood Olalekan Ishola Balogun (Alli Okunmade 11).

Mrs Adeosun, who declared that the coronation would hold at Mapo Hall, Ibadan today, Friday, the 11th of March, said the Oyo state government would host a grand event befitting of the status of the revered monarch later in the day.

Felicitating Oba Balogun, his immediate family, the Olubadan-in-Council and the entire sons and daughters of Ibadanland on the dawn of a new era, the SSG prayed for a successful tenure.

“The Olubadan Coronation Committee, on behalf of His Excellency, Governor ‘Seyi Makinde wishes to alert the residents of Ibadan, the good people of Oyo State and our well wishers across the globe, of the coronation of our revered monarch, the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, on Friday March 11, 2022”, she said.

Mrs Adeosun added that, “arrangements have been put in place for this momentous occasion as we express the determination of Governor Makinde and the Executive Council of Oyo State to stage an event befitting of the status of His Imperial Majesty and Ibadanland.

“While we will advise motorists and everyone attending to adhere strictly to the traffic advisory already made public by relevant government agencies, we wish our new monarch a tenure blessed with goodness, peace and unprecedented development.”