Islam and Christianity differ on blasphemy

It’s unfortunate that the death sentence passed on a Hausa musician by a Sharia court sitting in Kano has generated naive uproar rather than seeking knowledge on how the court arrived at the verdict.

The musician, having been found guilty of blasphemous offence, has been punished according to the provisions of the Sharia and with strict adherence to all other legal backings the court deemed necessary to apply.

The reactions of some Nigerians as regards the verdict were a clear show of ignorance and interference with Islam even when their opinions are not needed where Sharia law is carried out with the backing of the laws of the land. Those who know the law, especially Sharia, have the authority to talk and even at that they should only talk in line with the provisions of the law.

In Christianity, for instance, every Christian believes, acknowledges and upholds the sanctity of the teachings of the Gospel of Jesus Christ which is the core value of the faith. It is equally important to note that Islam is built on strict adherence to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) which dwell on the Qur’an and Hadith.

Islam, therefore, prescribes punishment on anyone who makes blasphemous statement against the messenger of Allah and is based on that that the Sharia court passed the verdict on the musician.

Every Nigerian is entitled to practice the religion of his choice and apply all the provisions of the religion without fear of harassment. Muslims use the Qur’an. Do non-Muslims want the Muslim to drop Qur’anic injunction?

Religion has to do with the psychology of the people and we must always be mindful while handling issues of religion. We must be tolerant towards everyone, especially on religion. Nigeria, as we all know, is a secular state where all religions are allowed by constitution.

We should desist from anything capable of undermining the peaceful-coexistence of Nigeria. Christianity is different from Islam and our ability to know the dichotomy between the two for peace to reign is paramount.

Ahmed Abubakar (corps member),

Kano state

