Islamic cleric to Oyetola: Your good works’ll speak for your re-election

A renowned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello, Sunday urged Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun state to continue to put all his desires and political aspiration before God.

He said the good works of the governor would speak for him in 2022.

Sheikh Bello applauded Governor Oyetola for prioritising the welfare and well-being of people of the state.

He spoke at a Islamic Life Time Award/Turbaning, Quranic Memorisation Prize Giving Ceremony and the launch of an Islamic Hospital, organised by United Imams and Khateeb, Irewole local government, Ikire, where the state Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji bagged Islamic life-time award.

The Islamic cleric said he could observe that majority of people of the state are rooting for the re-election of Governor Oyetola, saying this is a reflection of his good works and purposeful leadership.

“Continue what you are doing, your great works will speak for your re-election. We are aware of what you are doing. Just continue to believe in God, He is your strength, He will not forsake you.

“My advice for you is to be wary of enemies within. God will make you succeed; you will conquer them and come out victorious.

“For those that are working with you, they must remain loyal. They must support you wholeheartedly, particularly on your second term ambition. God will answer your prayers. You will triumph over all those plotting against your ambition,” Sheikh Bello said.