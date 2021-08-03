Islamic institute appoints NAN reporter board member

Islamic Trust of Nigeria (ITN) has appointed the News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) Kebbi state correspondent, Muhammad Lawal into its management board to run the affairs of the institute for the next three years.

The member ncludes Professor Sule Muhammad as Chairman, Malam Abdullahi Ibn Musa, Malam Zukifli Muhammad and Malam Abdulrahman Salihu as members.

Other are, Hajiya Fatima Shetima, Hajiya Hadiza Tukur, Hajiya Hadiza Sama’ila, Alhaji Salihu Musa and Ahmad Inuwa as Coordinator, while Malam Mudi Umar-Faruk would serve as Secretary of the board.

Inaugurating the board at the institute’s board room at Zangon Shanu, Zaria, Kaduna state, the ITN Director, Suraj Abdulkarim recalled that Islamic Trust of Nigeria was established in the seventies.

He said among other objectives of the organisation, it creates awareness among Muslims and to educate them to meet the challenges of the time.

The organisation according to him, has established Model Nursery, Primary and Secondary Schools.

The director said that ITN with the assistance of Islamic Develpment Bank (IDB) had constructed a Technical Training Centre with the aim of addressing the teeming unemployment in the society.

He said it also established Centre for Continuing Education (CCE) with the aim of giving adults the opportunity to advance their knowledge in Arabic and English languages, among others.

Abdulkarim listed responsibilities of the board to include; admission of students, determine the school fees, introduce policies for the development of the centre, staff employment, determine curriculum, textbooks and materials needed, consider and approve budget of the centre and look at the possibility of affiliation with higher institutions towards upgrading the status of the programme(s), among others.

In his acceptance speech, the new chairman of the board, Prof. Sule Muhammad appreciated the ITN management for finding the new board members worthy of the job.

He recalled that as a member of the defunct board, the ex-board had started quite a number of projects including affiliation with higher institution, promising that the new board would continue from where the former stopped.

While pledging to do everything possible to lift the centre to greater heights, Muhammad charged the new board members to be committed to their work as it requires sacrifice.